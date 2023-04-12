Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Annual car show returning to Albany

A portion of the money raised from the car show will benefit child abuse prevention or related...
A portion of the money raised from the car show will benefit child abuse prevention or related programs.(WALB)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The annual Albany Exchange Car Show will be happening at the Exchange Club Fair Grounds on April 15.

There will be a judged car show for the cars on display. There will also be 15 classes with a chance to win over 100 trophies.

The show will be on from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 810 S. Westover Road.

The show will feature a swap meet, car corral, live concert entertainment and arts and crafts.

The live concert by the Grapevine Band will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 5 p.m.

A portion of the money raised from the car show will benefit child abuse prevention or related programs.

For more information, contact Buddy Haynes at (229) 317-0444.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
The suspect is reportedly being held in Terrell County Jail.
GBI: Arrest made in 2021 Dawson shooting death
The suspect was arrested on April 7.
Tifton man charged with arson, insurance fraud after building fire
Photo of gunshot detectors by Monroe High School.
Gunshot detectors show ‘concerning’ amount of gunfire in Albany
The clean-up efforts are expected to end around 3 p.m. on Monday.
Overturned semitrailer in Ben Hill Co. leads to road closure

Latest News

WALB
A low-pressure system is expected for Thursday
Pernell Devonta Roberson was last seen in East Albany.
APD searching for suspect wanted on several charges
The suspect was arrested in Cordele on Feb. 9, 2022.
Cordele man pleads guilty to federal drug distribution charges
Michael Jermaine Dixon, Jr. is being held at the Tift County Jail on unrelated charges.
GBI arrests Sylvester suspect in Tifton man’s death