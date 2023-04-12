Annual car show returning to Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The annual Albany Exchange Car Show will be happening at the Exchange Club Fair Grounds on April 15.
There will be a judged car show for the cars on display. There will also be 15 classes with a chance to win over 100 trophies.
The show will be on from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 810 S. Westover Road.
The show will feature a swap meet, car corral, live concert entertainment and arts and crafts.
The live concert by the Grapevine Band will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 5 p.m.
A portion of the money raised from the car show will benefit child abuse prevention or related programs.
For more information, contact Buddy Haynes at (229) 317-0444.
