Albany man charged with child sexual battery after reported YMCA pool incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany man has been charged with sexual battery after he allegedly touched a child under 16.

Police responded to the YMCA on Sunday at around 12 p.m.

When they arrived, an Albany police report states that a woman was told by a pool lifeguard that William Smith Jr., 45, had touched a child inappropriately.

The lifeguard told police that Smith offered to watch the male child while his mother took water aerobics classes. The witness said he then saw Williams touch the child on the butt, lap and “front area,” per the report.

After the child’s mother became aware of the incident, she questioned the child if Smith did touch him in an inappropriate way. The child then allegedly confirmed it.

An APD officer then reviewed the surveillance video where Williams was seen playing with the child. However, due to the water and angle of the pool, the officer says he was unable to identify inappropriate behavior.

The officer says Williams was seen taking the child out of view of the camera during a portion of the footage.

Williams was charged with sexual battery against a child under 16. He is currently in the Dougherty County Jail.

WALB is working to confirm more information as we receive it.

