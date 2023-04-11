Why the Albany blighted building problems continue to get worse

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Abandoned and blighted buildings are an issue in every city, and Albany is no different. Some estimates put the number of blighted homes in Albany at over 200.

WALB spoke to city officials about the issue of abandoned and run-down homes and properties. They said the courts are backlogged with cases on blighted buildings.

Ward 1 Commissioner Jon Howard says he is working to clean up the over 200 properties that are in disrepair in his own ward. He said the problem continues to grow due to the rate that people are leaving the area, coupled with long court battles that end in properties being sold.

Albany City Attorney C. Nathan Davis said that Albany also has a problem with having more people than surrounding areas, but not the land to be able to expand. However, Davis said since 2019, the city has resolved 250 building issues in the area.

