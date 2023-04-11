Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Why the Albany blighted building problems continue to get worse

Photo of an abandoned home in Albany.
Photo of an abandoned home in Albany.
By Lenah Allen and WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Abandoned and blighted buildings are an issue in every city, and Albany is no different. Some estimates put the number of blighted homes in Albany at over 200.

WALB spoke to city officials about the issue of abandoned and run-down homes and properties. They said the courts are backlogged with cases on blighted buildings.

Ward 1 Commissioner Jon Howard says he is working to clean up the over 200 properties that are in disrepair in his own ward. He said the problem continues to grow due to the rate that people are leaving the area, coupled with long court battles that end in properties being sold.

Albany City Attorney C. Nathan Davis said that Albany also has a problem with having more people than surrounding areas, but not the land to be able to expand. However, Davis said since 2019, the city has resolved 250 building issues in the area.

For the full story on this issue, tune into WALB News 10 at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fair has rides, slides, fair food, beer tasting and a mirror room.
Albany Metro Fair opens over the weekend
Valdosta Police Department observed the 600 block of Hudson Street.
Valdosta police arrest man wanted on multiple charges, detective injured during chase
Stardust 2 Skate Centers is located on Ledo Road.
Albany roller rink announces closure
The suspect was apprehended without incident, according to police.
Victim injured, suspect arrested in Cordele shooting
Photo of Donterrious Gordon
APD looking for aggravated assault suspect

Latest News

The suspect was arrested on April 7.
Tifton man charged with arson, insurance fraud after building fire
Cindy Roberts is a media specialist at Clyattville Elementary School. Roberts recently...
Clyattville elementary librarian publishes first book
Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule