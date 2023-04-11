Tifton man charged with arson, insurance fraud after building fire

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County man has been charged with arson and fraud by the state fire commissioner.

Antoniyo Bennett, 43, has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson and insurance fraud.

The investigation began after the state fire marshal’s office was called to the scene of a house fire on March 15th in the Oakridge Church Road area of Tifton.

The fire marshal’s office said they received information from a State Farm agent, who received a tip from an anonymous source, that the fire was started for potentially illegal reasons.

Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King says they found fentanyl, marijuana and other items in the scorched home.

Bennett was arrested on April 7.

