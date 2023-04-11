Ask the Expert
Tifton man charged with arson, insurance fraud after building fire

The suspect was arrested on April 7.
The suspect was arrested on April 7.(AP)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A Tift County man has been charged with arson and fraud by the state fire commissioner.

Antoniyo Bennett, 43, has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson and insurance fraud.

The investigation began after the state fire marshal’s office was called to the scene of a house fire on March 15th in the Oakridge Church Road area of Tifton.

The fire marshal’s office said they received information from a State Farm agent, who received a tip from an anonymous source, that the fire was started for potentially illegal reasons.

Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King says they found fentanyl, marijuana and other items in the scorched home.

Bennett was arrested on April 7.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
