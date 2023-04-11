Ask the Expert
Several days of rainy weather

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High clouds, beautiful sunshine and pleasantly warm 70s this afternoon. Overnight temperatures drop into the low-mid 50s for a seasonably cool morning.

Nice quiet conditions continue Wednesday with more sunshine and warmth as highs top mid-upper 70s near 80. Clouds thicken through the evening as rain and storms spread north from the Gulf late evening into the overnight.

As rain and storms return, a severe weather threat is in play. SPC has outlined SGA in a Marginal Risk for strong-severe storms on Thursday. The threat is low however damaging wind gusts, hail and brief tornadoes are possible.

Rain moves out Friday for a dry start to the weekend. Plenty of sunshine with warm upper 70s low 80s on Saturday. Enjoy the day as rain quickly returns ahead of a cold front Sunday. Not a washout however scattered showers are likely Sunday.

Drier and slightly cooler 70s into the new week.

