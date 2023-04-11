Overturned semitrailer truck in Ben Hill Co. leads to road closure

BEN HILL COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - A semitrailer overturned in Ben Hill County on Tuesday morning has caused a road closure.

Georgia State Patrol received a call about the overturned truck around 9:40 a.m. on Camp Brooklyn Road near Niagra Road. The semi had reportedly rolled over and trash was spilled into the roadway and the surrounding area.

EMS, deputies and Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) were sent to the scene.

According to officials, clean-up is still happening and is expected to end around 3 p.m.

Only Camp Brooklyn Road is closed.

Troopers are still working the scene.

Stay with us for updates.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.