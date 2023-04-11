Mercer University soccer player collapsed, died while playing pickup soccer

Ask the Expert
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old Mercer University men’s soccer player suffered cardiac arrest and died while playing a pickup soccer game on Monday evening, officials confirmed to Atlanta News First.

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, Baba Agbaje “collapsed and went into cardiac arrest while playing pickup soccer.”

He was rushed to the Atrium Navicent ER where he later died.

Officials say Agbaje was a student and was a midfielder for the Mercer University men’s soccer team. According to the official Mercer University soccer team website, Agbaje played in eight games and made one start during the 2021 season. He was recognized with the 2020-21 Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll.

Officials say the autopsy results are pending.

