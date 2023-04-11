Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Meet Boom: UGA announces new mascot

Boom
Boom(UGA)
By Natasha Pollard
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia has announced they have added a new addition to the family.

They will introduce a 10-month-old English Bulldog during their pregame ceremony this Saturday.

His name is Boom!

“The new mascot will succeed Uga X, affectionately known as Que, who will retire as the winningest mascot in Georgia history,” says UGA school officials.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fair has rides, slides, fair food, beer tasting and a mirror room.
Albany Metro Fair opens over the weekend
Valdosta Police Department observed the 600 block of Hudson Street.
Valdosta police arrest man wanted on multiple charges, detective injured during chase
Stardust 2 Skate Centers is located on Ledo Road.
Albany roller rink announces closure
The suspect was apprehended without incident, according to police.
Victim injured, suspect arrested in Cordele shooting
Photo of Donterrious Gordon
APD looking for aggravated assault suspect

Latest News

Photo of Elizabeth Harvey's home after the fire.
“I’ve lost everything, but what I’ve lost was material considering I’m still here”: Coffee Co. family looking to the community for help after fire destroys their home
Albany tests new gunshot detection technology
Albany tests new gunshot detection technology
The suspect was arrested on April 7.
Tifton man charged with arson, insurance fraud after building fire
Cindy Roberts is a media specialist at Clyattville Elementary School. Roberts recently...
Clyattville elementary librarian publishes first book
Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule