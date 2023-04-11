Job fair for road construction coming to Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Highway Contractors Association (GHCA) is sponsoring a job fair for people interested in a career in road construction in April.

Companies are currently hiring for a range of construction and construction-related job types at all experience levels. The organizations say they offer full-time employment, good pay and benefits and the opportunity to advance.

Seven highway contractors and suppliers to the industry, like American Lighting and Signalization, Massana Construction Inc and The Scruggs Company, will be at the job fair.

The fair will feature a heavy equipment simulator for those who want to experience what it’s like to operate a piece of heavy equipment.

The fair will be held on April 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the University of Georgia Tifton Campus Conference Center.

Those interested in attending can register on their website, as well as see what jobs road contractors are currently looking to fill and learn about a career in road construction.

