“I’ve lost everything, but what I’ve lost was material considering I’m still here”: Coffee Co. family looking to the community for help after fire destroys their home

BROXTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Coffee County community is coming together for a family that lost everything in a house fire on Sunday.

Elizabeth Harvey has lived in Coffee County for over 60 years. She says on the day of the tragedy, she was home alone at the time preparing dinner when she noticed her home was burning into flames.

“The house was black with smoke, and I looked over at the stove and it was on fire. And I tried to put it out. Seem like the more I put stuff on it to try to put it out the more it blazed up. So I ran out to try to get help,” Harvey said.

The family told WALB through prayer and help from the community are what’s keeping their spirits up during this tragedy. Harvey’s son, Wesley Harvey, says it was just minutes before he left his mom’s house to visit before he was immediately called back. He says the home was where family gatherings were held.

Grease fire destroys Coffee Co. home, family begins recovery

“It’s just been me, my mom and my sisters a lot of the times and we made do with what we had. And those times were really memorable, since the fire that’s a lot of the things we reflect on,” Wesley said.

Elizabeth says she is on a fixed income. The family told WALB, the only income she receives is what she gets every month. She is in need of clothing, both shirts and pants and shoes.

Her pant size is 14-16. Blouse/shirt size is XL. Shoe size is 11. She will need any household items for when she finds new housing. To drop off items, you can email Wesley at maryeliza9171@gmail.com, or email Elizabeth’s daughter at liharvey359@gmail.com

The family is also asking for monetary donations. Follow the links below to donate.

