Hollywood-style film studios are coming to Brooks County

QUITMAN, Ga. - Hollywood is coming to South Georgia. The glitz, glamour and economic stimulus of film and movie making is coming to Brooks County.

The South Georga Studios & Film Academy is bringing studios to Quitman, all to keep the film industry booming and staying right here in the South. The South Georgia Studios and film academy is preparing to launch a film studio that promises not only to bring an impact to residents right here in Quitman but to the entire South Georgia community.

Phase one of construction is starting in 2024. (WALB)

Georgia is one of the highest-rated states for movie production, and film directors are bringing studio production to the South. The South Georgia Film Studios is scheduled to be built on 112 acres of land on Madison Highway.

Director of PhilantroFilms Cathy Parker says with the 112-acre studios being built in Brooks County, she knows that all surrounding counties will eventually benefit from its production and launch.

“It’s gonna be an outreach, cause we all have to work together, all those counties, cause we’re going to have to use hotels and restaurants in different counties, and work together to make it. It’s going to have a regional impact,” Parker said.

Cathy Parker says surrounding counties will eventually benefit from its production and launch. (WALB)

Part of the studio’s greater mission is to benefit the community economically and hire local people to work on set.

“We need obviously filmmakers, people that handle cameras and audio, but we also need plenty of others, veterinarians in case we have animals on set, we need plumbers in case we have water scenes, we need lawyers to handle legal stuff. There’s literally no job that can’t be applied towards film in some way,” editor & videographer, Stephen Johnson said.

“Towns like Quitman, in Brooks County, Lowndes County, all these surrounding areas they have a lot in them. A lot of creative people, a lot of talent and a lot of great awesome resources. And so to be able to make films in an area like this, and to be able to share it with others, its so exciting and its so awesome.” Johnson said.

Parker says the main goal of bringing Hollywood to South Georgia is to give residents of all trades opportunities to contribute to the film industry and to keep the industry local.

“Like if they’re into culinary, or seamstress or dry cleaners, I mean the list goes on and on and on. So why can’t we take what we have here in South Georgia and bring the industry here where it’s sustainable and can stay here and we can bring out the best crews that the country has? We believe we can do that here,” Parker said.

Business owners in Quitman are already excited about all the new opportunities that the film studio will bring and agree that the studios will bring lots of traffic to Brooks County and beyond.

“Well, I’m surprised and excited. It’s very good to hear,” Pattie Smith, a resident of Brooks County, said.

“I look forward to the expansion of any kind of film industry in Quitman, maybe it would be good for the whole community,” Claymon Browning, a barber shop owner, said. “I might have the opportunity to cut somebody’s hair that hasn’t been cut in town. We always have room for one more at the barber shop.”

Business Owners in Quitman are already excited for all the new opportunities that the Film Studio will bring. (WALB)

“We are right on 84 here and we have over 10 to 20,000 cars that drive by in a day if it’s busy,” co-owner of Sly Fox and Silver Fox, Elka Mykolaishyn said.

“The movie studio will be incredible. It will provide opportunities for young students, for impacting the economic part of the town which we really need desperately here, so I think it’ll be really good,” co-owner of Sly Fox and Silver Fox Ingrid Hoerman said.

The Studio will have 143,000 feet of sound stages, mills, production offices and a four-acre production pad.

Phase one of construction starts in 2024.

