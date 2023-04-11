Gunshot detectors show ‘concerning’ amount of gunfire in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are more shots-fired incidents in Albany than what police previously thought. That’s because of new gunshot detection devices.

“It’s not just one side of town or one street. It could just be one residence,” Albany Police Department’s Chief Michael Persley said. “And when you put the resources in the right place, and it’s not a blanket approach to an entire community, I think that builds better trust and confidence in law enforcement.”

APD's Chief Michael Persley. (WALB)

The gunshot detectors operate in partnership with Flock Safety.

Money for the detectors was allocated by the city commission a couple of years ago.

“Our next challenge is now that we’ve got this tool to be able to indicate where the gunfire is happening, police are responding, police are questioning, police are looking for evidence,” Ward 4 Commissioner Chad Warbington said. “Now, the challenge is how do we root out the guns, the violence and why people are carrying so much. And why this illegal gunfire is going on in our city.”

On average, police were alerted by the gunshot detectors around four to five times a night in the month of March.

Gunshot detector in a neighborhood. (WALB)

But law enforcement says people aren’t reporting the incidents nearly as much as they happen.

“All these rules are in place really to make our community safer, to give us real-time information. And a lot of times officers are responding to gunfire detection before the phone call happens,” Warbington said. “But it really helps to have both. So, I just want to encourage the citizens if you hear something, say something. Make a call.”

People can also send tips through APD’s app.

