Georgia law firm leads ‘ghost gun’ suit

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Georgia law firm is taking the lead in a lawsuit that could set a precedent in the sale of “ghost guns.”

It involves the accidental shooting of a 14-year-old boy in Valdosta two years ago. That child suffered permanent injuries after being shot in the head.

The shooting happened while kids were playing with a gun in a home on Melrose Drive. Police say one of the kids had ordered the parts for that gun online and put it together using videos. That gun did not have a serial number, making it an untraceable “ghost gun.”

Two companies, Polymer 80 Enterprise Properties and Delta Team Tactical, were “negligent” according to the three law firms that filed this case in the Middle District of Georgia. Neither online companies are run in Georgia but they are required to follow federal and state laws when it comes to the sale of gun parts online.

The suit alleges that if the companies had conducted the required background check, they would’ve been alerted that the customer was a juvenile.

Attorney Melvin Hewitt with the Isen-Berg Hewitt law firm said, “it doesn’t matter who you are, how old you are, what your mental state is, you can do this. They (the companies) may interpret the law differently than we do. We don’t know. We just know what happened, what the damages were in this case, which is all in the lawsuit. What laws are applicable only the court can come down and say, ‘This is applicable, this is not,’ or something else may be applicable.”

Hewitt says although this case seeks damages and compensation for one victim, it’s also based on principle.

Since this incident, federal laws surrounding ghost guns have tightened.

The “Frame and Receiver Rule” now requires serial numbers on gun parts and background checks for customers.

Georgia law does not allow gun sales to minors.

Read the full lawsuit against the manufacturers below.

