GBI: Arrest made in 2021 Dawson shooting death

The suspect is reportedly being held in Terrell County Jail.
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) and the Dawson Police Department have made an arrest in regard to a 2021 motel shooting death in Dawson.

Camry May, 28, was reportedly arrested and charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, two counts of commission of a felony by a felon with a firearm and eight counts of criminal street gang activity.

According to the GBI, the Dawson Police Department requested the GBI’s assistance in a death investigation at the Deluxe Inn in Dawson on April 17, 2021. Dawson police officers originally responded to a call about a female being shot.

The investigation revealed that Ykedria Lowe, 17, from Albany, was shot several times after a fight happened inside one of the rooms at the Deluxe Inn. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

May was taken to the Terrell County Jail after being moved from another state jail.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the GBI in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080, submit an anonymous tip at 1(800) 597-TIPS or the Dawson Police Department at (229) 995-4414.

