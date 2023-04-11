Clyattville elementary librarian publishes first book

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Lowndes County Elementary School media specialist has released her first book of a series aimed to instill a lifelong love of reading in children.

Cindy Roberts, Clyattville Elementary School media specialist and published author, says it’s always been a goal of hers to become a published author. Roberts landed her first job in a library at 6 years old. She says she knew then, that’s where she was meant to be.

“It was a lot more involved than I thought it would be. I learned a lot along the process. It was a great accomplishment to finish, and finally have a finished product start to finish,” Roberts said.

Recently Roberts tackled that goal and debuted her very first book “Trixie Learns to Trust” to students at Clyattville Elementary School.

“It was her first book, and I got a signed copy,” Blaine McKinney, a 5th grader at Clyattville Elementary, said. “It was pretty good too, and I thought she did a really good job.”

“I was excited to hear her book because it was one of her first books that she has published,” Khloe Berry, a 5th grader at Clyattville Elementary, said.

Roberts says she got the inspiration for her book from a raccoon who had babies under her deck in her backyard.

“I feel like it was very exciting,” Allie Sipes, a 5th grader at Clyattville Elementary, said. “It had a lot of personality to it — which I like.”

“When we came back to school, a student asked me if I had any books on raccoons. And a teacher who knew what was going on in my yard said, well you should write a book about that. And I’m like, you know what— I should,” Roberts said.

Roberts plans to write more books involving different animals that will teach children about bullying, sharing and more lifelong lessons.

