Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany roller rink has shut its doors ahead of its scheduled closure on Sunday.

Stardust 2 Skate Centers announced on Facebook that they have officially closed their doors as of Tuesday, April 11.

The hangout spot and culture center has been been a staple in the Good Life City since 1981.

The post from the organization did not say why it was closing some five days early, other than that there were “unexpected changes.”

WALB spoke to local residents who said Stardust is where they shared many childhood memories and where they’ve continued to bring generations of their family to join in on the fun.

The next closest roller rink is in Moultrie.

