Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule

The hangout spot and culture center has been been a Good Life City staple since 1981.
By Seth Feiner and Riley Armant
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany roller rink has shut its doors ahead of its scheduled closure on Sunday.

Stardust 2 Skate Centers announced on Facebook that they have officially closed their doors as of Tuesday, April 11.

The hangout spot and culture center has been been a staple in the Good Life City since 1981.

The post from the organization did not say why it was closing some five days early, other than that there were “unexpected changes.”

WALB spoke to local residents who said Stardust is where they shared many childhood memories and where they’ve continued to bring generations of their family to join in on the fun.

The next closest roller rink is in Moultrie.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fair has rides, slides, fair food, beer tasting and a mirror room.
Albany Metro Fair opens over the weekend
Valdosta Police Department observed the 600 block of Hudson Street.
Valdosta police arrest man wanted on multiple charges, detective injured during chase
Stardust 2 Skate Centers is located on Ledo Road.
Albany roller rink announces closure
The suspect was apprehended without incident, according to police.
Victim injured, suspect arrested in Cordele shooting
Photo of Donterrious Gordon
APD looking for aggravated assault suspect

Latest News

Cindy Roberts is a media specialist at Clyattville Elementary School. Roberts recently...
Clyattville elementary librarian publishes first book
Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
Albany’s ‘Stardust Skate Centers’ closes ahead of schedule
Photo of an abandoned home in Albany.
Why the Albany blighted building problems continue to get worse
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. prepares for Fashionetta 2023
Dialogue: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. prepares for Fashionetta 2023