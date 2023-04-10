WATCH: Gov. Kemp to deliver State of Black Georgia Health Report for 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Governor Brian Kemp, along with other local lawmakers, are set to deliver the State of Black Georgia Health Report for 2023 during a press conference scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Monday.

The report is meant to address healthcare disparities among Georgia’s Black residents by gauging the level of access to quality healthcare, health planning and improved health outcomes in the state.

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is anticipated to be in attendance. The secretary will highlight the federal work being done to improve healthcare for African Americans.

