WATCH: Gov. Kemp to deliver State of Black Georgia Health Report for 2023

Doctor sits down with Black elderly couple
Doctor sits down with Black elderly couple
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Governor Brian Kemp, along with other local lawmakers, are set to deliver the State of Black Georgia Health Report for 2023 during a press conference scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Monday.

The report is meant to address healthcare disparities among Georgia’s Black residents by gauging the level of access to quality healthcare, health planning and improved health outcomes in the state.

RELATED: ‘Black Health Matters’ expo addresses disparities in healthcare, eliminating stigma

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is anticipated to be in attendance. The secretary will highlight the federal work being done to improve healthcare for African Americans.

Atlanta News First+ will have live coverage of the event.

