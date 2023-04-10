Ask the Expert
Valdosta police arrest man wanted on multiple charges, detective injured during chase

Valdosta Police Department observed the 600 block of Hudson Street.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested on multiple charges after a foot chase, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Police say they saw a possible suspect who was wanted on multiple warrants in the 600 Block of Old Hudson Street around 9:42 p.m. on Sunday.

According to VPD, a detective tried to speak to the suspect, however, they ran from the scene.

After hiding behind a house, he was found and arrested.

The suspect was later identified as Chester Lee Pole, 36, of Valdosta.

VPD confirmed that Pole has several active arrest warrants for being involved in a January shooting in Valdosta.

He was taken to the Lowndes County Jail on charges from his January warrants including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, false statements and writings, two counts of reckless conduct and obstruction of an officer. He was additionally charged with obstruction of an officer and providing a false name and date of birth.

Police say when the suspect tried to flee on foot, the officer injured his leg after trying to jump a fence. He was taken to South Georgia Medical Center and has since been released.

Chief Leslie Manahan said, “We are praying for a quick recovery for our detective. I am proud of the communication and quick response of our officers to get to the area, ensuring this offender was apprehended.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

