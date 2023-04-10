Ask the Expert
Rain returns on Thursday

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy with light rain/sprinkles and a cool northeast breeze Monday. Overnight variably cloudy as lows drop into the upper 40s low 50s. Tomorrow a sun/cloud mix, a light breeze and milder low-mid 70s.

High pressure keeps us dry as we slowly warm into the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Dry conditions end Thursday as a low lifts from the Gulf with showers likely into Friday. Warmer temperatures hold with lows low 60s and highs low 80s Friday through Sunday.

Briefly drier Saturday ahead of a cold front that’ll bring showers back on Sunday. The front quickly slides through ushering in drier and slightly cooler air into early week.

Latest News

A few dry days before rain returns
