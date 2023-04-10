Phoebe partners with nonprofit providing produce for diabetic patients

Ask the Expert
Phoebe is expanding a new program that will allow patients receive free meals for six months to help those with Diabetes.(Source: WALB)
By Fallon Howard
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe is serving up a new way to help uninsured patients with diabetes.

The fresh produce will be grown and given to patients every other week for the next six months through a community garden at no cost.

“By doing so if can show benefit, we will then try to get some grants so we can expand this program to not only those that are uninsured but to anyone that is uncontrolled that may have issues with getting access to fresh fruits and vegetables,” said Derek Heard, Medical Director for Primary Care Phoebe Physician Group.

Statistics have shown that Southwest Georgia has a higher rate of diabetes than the national average. It’s estimated that 30 percent of Americans will have diabetes by 2050.

“We know that in Albany we have a lot of people who are living in food deserts and don’t have access to healthy fruits and vegetables. So if we can do something to help with that, we think it will be a great thing,” said Heard.

Maintaining an active routine as well as a healthy diet is critical.

Heard said, “We know that exercise is just as important as eating, we also know taking your medications properly is going to be important. There are a lot of new medicines out there, but there are also old medications that can help treat diabetes.”

So far, 15 patients have taken steps to lower their A1C through this program.

