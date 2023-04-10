Ask the Expert
Meatless Moultrie: New vegan restaurant hosts grand opening

West Coast Vegan Restaurant is the first vegan restaurant in downtown Moultrie. This photo is...
West Coast Vegan Restaurant is the first vegan restaurant in downtown Moultrie. This photo is from before the restaurant officially opened.(Source: WALB)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A new Moultrie restaurant has officially opened for business.

West Coast Vegan Grill is Moultrie’s first and only vegan restaurant currently in the city.

The vegan grill says it is working to serve its community with a healthy plant-based menu.

The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

They are located at 100 West Central Avenue.

