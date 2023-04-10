Meatless Moultrie: New vegan restaurant hosts grand opening

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A new Moultrie restaurant has officially opened for business.

West Coast Vegan Grill is Moultrie’s first and only vegan restaurant currently in the city.

The vegan grill says it is working to serve its community with a healthy plant-based menu.

The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday at 10:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

They are located at 100 West Central Avenue.

