Leesburg residents experience near week-long trash pile-up

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Several residents in parts of Leesburg have been waiting almost a week for their trash to be picked up.

WALB reached out to Leesburg City Commissioner Bob Alexander for answers. According to Alexander, the city had no prior knowledge of the issue but they are now working quickly to address it.

The city is currently in the process of switching from GFL Environmental to Express Disposal for its trash pickup.

Alexander said there was a “lack of communication” between GFL Environmental and the city. He told WALB that GFL Environmental’s area supervisor experienced a personal loss that affected the amount of supervision and communication between the company and the city.

WALB reached out to GFL’s general manager but has yet to receive a response.

On Monday, a notice was released to Lee County residents about the switch. The notice asked residents to leave out their old trash bins so that they could be replaced with the new bins from Express Disposal.

“Over the next few weeks, Express Disposal will be delivering new carts to customers,” the notice said.

Copy of the garbage service change from Lee County (Source: Lee County)

The switch is scheduled to happen on Tuesday and is expected to be finished by May 1.

