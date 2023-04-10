Georgia marching band to perform in D-Day Memorial Parade in France

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young musicians. The marching band at Dutchtown High School (they go by The Sound of Dutchtown) has been invited to represent Georgia this summer in Normandy, France during the D-Day Memorial and Veterans Day Parade.

The dream of representing your country is free, but plane tickets are not.

“I have watched these kids grow and then I look at what they have gone through, especially this senior class through COVID but they still persevered,” said Dutchtown High School Principal Nicole Shaw.

The trip would be eye-opening for many of the kids

“Being out of the country at 15 is kind of a big deal for me,” said Faith Dunkley.

It would also mean these kids have an opportunity to leave a legacy at their school.

“Dutchtown has never been on the map before, band-wise anyways. This will really show people...who we are as the Sound of Dutchtown,” said 17-year-old, Elijah Mcdaniel.

They have a lot of fundraising to do.

”Right now we are trying to raise $100,000 to $150,000,” said Director of Bands Adrian Adams.

They are fundraising, they also created a GoFund Me. They are hoping the community will gather around them, and help make their goals possible.

“This opportunity is momentous and they deserve it,” said Adams.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.