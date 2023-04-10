Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Georgia marching band to perform in D-Day Memorial Parade in France

The Sound of Dutchtown
The Sound of Dutchtown(WGCL)
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young musicians. The marching band at Dutchtown High School (they go by The Sound of Dutchtown) has been invited to represent Georgia this summer in Normandy, France during the D-Day Memorial and Veterans Day Parade.

The dream of representing your country is free, but plane tickets are not.

“I have watched these kids grow and then I look at what they have gone through, especially this senior class through COVID but they still persevered,” said Dutchtown High School Principal Nicole Shaw.

The trip would be eye-opening for many of the kids

“Being out of the country at 15 is kind of a big deal for me,” said Faith Dunkley.

It would also mean these kids have an opportunity to leave a legacy at their school.

“Dutchtown has never been on the map before, band-wise anyways. This will really show people...who we are as the Sound of Dutchtown,” said 17-year-old, Elijah Mcdaniel.

They have a lot of fundraising to do.

”Right now we are trying to raise $100,000 to $150,000,” said Director of Bands Adrian Adams.

They are fundraising, they also created a GoFund Me. They are hoping the community will gather around them, and help make their goals possible.

“This opportunity is momentous and they deserve it,” said Adams.

DONATE TO SUPPORT THE BAND:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fair has rides, slides, fair food, beer tasting and a mirror room.
Albany Metro Fair opens over the weekend
Valdosta Police Department observed the 600 block of Hudson Street.
Valdosta police arrest man wanted on multiple charges, detective injured during chase
Stardust 2 Skate Centers is located on Ledo Road.
Albany roller rink announces closure
The suspect was apprehended without incident, according to police.
Victim injured, suspect arrested in Cordele shooting
Photo of Donterrious Gordon
APD looking for aggravated assault suspect

Latest News

In her nation-leading lawsuit, Attorney General James alleges that 10 gun distributors sold...
Georgia law firm leads ‘ghost gun’ suit
Photo of Elizabeth Harvey's home after the fire.
“I’ve lost everything, but what I’ve lost was material considering I’m still here”: Coffee Co. family looking to the community for help after fire destroys their home
Albany tests new gunshot detection technology
Albany tests new gunshot detection technology
The suspect was arrested on April 7.
Tifton man charged with arson, insurance fraud after building fire
Cindy Roberts is a media specialist at Clyattville Elementary School. Roberts recently...
Clyattville elementary librarian publishes first book