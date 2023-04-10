Ask the Expert
APD looking for aggravated assault suspect

Photo of Donterrious Gordon
Photo of Donterrious Gordon(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department’s (APD) Criminal Investigations Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in an aggravated assault.

Donterrious Dante Gordon, 36, is reportedly wanted on aggravated assault charges.

According to police, Gordon is 5′9″ and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Crime Stoppers (229) 436-TIPS or the APD (229) 431-2100.

