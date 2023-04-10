Ask the Expert
Albany man wanted on cruelty to children, other charges

Photo of Dacy Robinson Jr.
Photo of Dacy Robinson Jr.(Source: Albany Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are asking for the community’s help to find an Albany man wanted on several charges including cruelty to children.

Dacy Demond Robinson Jr., 25, is wanted on charges including cruelty to children, probation violation, criminal trespass and battery.

Albany police alleged that Robinson injured a woman during a fight while a 1-year-old watched.

He stands 5′10″ and weighs around 159 pounds.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

