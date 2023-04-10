Albany man wanted on cruelty to children, other charges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are asking for the community’s help to find an Albany man wanted on several charges including cruelty to children.

Dacy Demond Robinson Jr., 25, is wanted on charges including cruelty to children, probation violation, criminal trespass and battery.

Albany police alleged that Robinson injured a woman during a fight while a 1-year-old watched.

He stands 5′10″ and weighs around 159 pounds.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at 229-431-2100.

