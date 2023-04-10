Albany-Dougherty Co. economic commission announces plans for new solar panel farm

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County could potentially be seeing a new solar farm in the near future. Project organizers pitched the plan to county leaders on Monday.

The Albany-Dougherty County Economic Development Commission’s (EDC) plan didn’t come without some pushback. But officials with the EDC told WALB they just want to help come up with different ways to grow the county’s tax base.

“Our current tax base is about $89 million. So this project, over the course of the duration of the lease, would be a 16-year lease,” Jana Dyke, president of the EDC, said. “It’s would be an $11 million increase. And the project is a 45 year project. However, the lease duration would be $11 million (dollars). That’s just for the personal property.”

Jana Dyke is the president of Albany-Dougherty's Economic Development Commission. (WALB)

The project would be built on land in Putney, because that land leased by John Hancock Financial, is in Putney.

“What I understand is the impact of a 45 year lease is very good in terms of a deal because they’re not buying the land,” District 3 Commissioner Clinton Johnson said. “They’re leasing the land. And they’re also having the money in place to remove the solar panels at the end of that lease.”

Clinton Johnson is the District 3 commissioner. (WALB)

But some landowners in that area, and even a few commissioners, are opposed to the potential project.

“It has the potential to negatively impact Wright’s Turf Farm,” Commissioner Anthony Jones said. “They farm that particular area there, and we just don’t want to lose not one job in this community. We need to just pretty much find another place for these solar panels as far, as I’m concerned because the citizens have also, they’re opposing this.”

Anthony Jones is a Dougherty County commissioner. (WALB)

Board members with the EDC are hoping to change that narrative by Monday, April 17, when a hearing and vote will be held for the project.

“Of course, any time there’s a change in zoning, there’s going to be opposition to it,” Commissioner Johnson said. “But we believe that as we go forward in Dougherty County, that we are going to have to eventually sell the farmland, some places, in order to bring the industries that we want to see here. It’s another opportunity to create a tax base.”

County leaders said bringing in the solar farm would increase the tax base, which would help to fund different services like the fire department, EMS and parks.

