Victim injured, suspect arrested in Cordele shooting

By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:21 PM EDT
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect has been arrested and charged after injuring a victim in a Sunday shooting, according to the Cordle Police Department.

Police responded to a possible shooting in the 1100 block of South 7th Street at around 2:53 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they found one male victim who had multiple gunshot wounds. Officers then began treatment on the victim until emergency services arrived.

Witnesses gave officers a description of both the suspect and the vehicle they drove since they fled the scene, police say.

Off-duty public safety personnel then reportedly saw the suspect’s vehicle after being alerted to the incident.

Crisp County deputies also spotted the suspect driving into Worth County on Highway 300 South and attempted a traffic stop.

Cordele police said the suspect did not stop until he hit a light pole and was arrested after a short foot chase.

Police then identified the suspect as Sylvester Smith, 27, of Albany. Smith was arrested without incident and taken to the Cordele Police Department.

Smith is currently facing two counts of aggravated assault with more charges pending.

The full condition of the victim is currently unknown.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or the non-emergency number at (229) 276-2690.

We will update you with more information as we receive it.

