Ty Ty author’s book peaked at #1 on Amazon in first week of release

Shirley Strawter has been writing for over 50 years.(Source: Tori Strawter)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TY TY, Ga. (WALB) - A Ty Ty author’s newest release hit #1 in Amazon’s African American Poetry category and remained at #4 in the first week of release.

Rev. Shirley Strawter released “Kissed with My Heart: Reflections on Intimacy With God” in January 2023. The novel is a collection of Christian poems.

Strawter has been writing for over 50 years and released several collections of poems like “Gathering Leaves,” “Seasoned with Grace” and “Hands and Hearts for Him.” She has also released short stories like “My Plate is Full but Thank God for The Platter,” I Thought I Needed A Miracle, But I Only Needed God” and “The Brick Collector.”

Strawter is the current pastor of St. John and St. Mark A.M.E. churches in Plains. She is a member of the Ty Ty City Council and the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., of the Alpha Zeta Chapter.

Strawter will be hosting a free book signing on April 15 from 2-5 p.m. at Syd Blackmarr Arts Center. Additional free book signing events will be held in May and June 2023.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

