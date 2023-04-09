Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

3 taken to hospital after Delaware mall shooting

A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.
A shopping mall in Delaware was evacuated and closed Saturday after a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANA, Del. (AP) — A Delaware mall shooting left three people injured and forced shoppers to evacuate as police investigate.

Delaware State Police said they were investigating the shooting at the Christiana Mall, in a northern community near Pennsylvania.

“We can confirm that there are 3 victims who were injured by gunfire and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment,” police said in a tweet. “There are currently no public safety concerns at Christiana Mall and the surrounding area.”

The mall would remain closed Saturday evening, police said in a statement.

The three people were shot in the food court area, WPVI-TV reported.

Police asked people to keep away as authorities investigate, but set up a reunification site at the north entrance for those trying to locate someone.

Additional details were not immediately available.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to gather more details on this shooting,” police said in a tweet.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant is inviting the community for one last weekend at Osteria.
Albany Italian restaurant to close
The sheriff's office said the suspect got into an unlocked patrol vehicle, crashed through the...
Seminole Co. deputy-involved shooting under investigation
There are at least 17 speed zone cameras across Albany.
Albany speed cameras have collected over $4M in citations. Here’s which cameras have issued the most citations.
Pictured is 'Mama Ruth.'
Albany considers street name commemoration honoring longtime educator
Jose Antonio Bonilla Alfaro, 34, is wanted on several charges, including aggravated assault,...
Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

Latest News

Backlash over Texas abortion pill ruling
A 2-year-old boy from Vermont found dead in a brook early Saturday may have been dropped there...
Police: Fleeing father dropped toddler who died in brook
Stardust 2 Skate Centers is located on Ledo Road.
Albany roller rink announces closure
WALB
An Albany roller rink announces closure