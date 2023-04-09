Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

First Alert Forecast

We are dealing with breezy winds and cool highs again for Monday
Video from WALB
By Tommie Owens
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:42 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A layer of stratus clouds have kept things cool and cloudy for this Sunday. The cloudy trend will continue into the night with breezy conditions allowing the upper 40s for lows to feel a tad bit cooler. Tomorrow will also start with a layer of cloud cover, but there will be a few peaks of sunshine later in the day. Cooler highs return with 60-degree highs back for Day 2. Another breezy day is also in store as the northeast winds kick up to 10 to 15 miles per hour and carry gusts as high as 25 miles per hour again for Monday. A fairly tranquil period of weather begins on Monday, as high pressure controls our new dry weather pattern throughout the start of the week. By Tuesday, high temperatures mainly rise into the 70s, and some lows in the 40s and 50s. A low-pressure system will eventually return to the forecast allowing for a new chance for rain to return on Wednesday with better chances for rain on both Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be the day with the highest likelihood of showers and thunderstorms with only a few showers on Friday. The main concern will mainly be heavy rainfall during this period but no severe weather is expected at this time. Looking into the next weekend, the potential for things to recover are here for the weekend. Temperatures will even be warmer highs and drier conditions return. Highs are forecast to be in the 70s and 80s for the latter half of the week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stardust 2 Skate Centers is located on Ledo Road.
Albany roller rink announces closure
The restaurant is inviting the community for one last weekend at Osteria.
Albany Italian restaurant to close
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Residents of Irwin County announce concern about solar farms.
Irwin Co. residents announce concern about solar panel farms
The sheriff's office said the suspect got into an unlocked patrol vehicle, crashed through the...
Seminole Co. deputy-involved shooting under investigation

Latest News

Tommie's First Alert Forecast 04/09/23 6 PM
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 04/09/23 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast
Tommie's First Alert Forecast 04/08/23 6 PM
Tomme's First Alert Forecast 04/08/23 6 PM
WALB First Alert Weather
Easter weekend not a washout