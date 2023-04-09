First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A layer of stratus clouds have kept things cool and cloudy for this Sunday. The cloudy trend will continue into the night with breezy conditions allowing the upper 40s for lows to feel a tad bit cooler. Tomorrow will also start with a layer of cloud cover, but there will be a few peaks of sunshine later in the day. Cooler highs return with 60-degree highs back for Day 2. Another breezy day is also in store as the northeast winds kick up to 10 to 15 miles per hour and carry gusts as high as 25 miles per hour again for Monday. A fairly tranquil period of weather begins on Monday, as high pressure controls our new dry weather pattern throughout the start of the week. By Tuesday, high temperatures mainly rise into the 70s, and some lows in the 40s and 50s. A low-pressure system will eventually return to the forecast allowing for a new chance for rain to return on Wednesday with better chances for rain on both Thursday and Friday. Thursday will be the day with the highest likelihood of showers and thunderstorms with only a few showers on Friday. The main concern will mainly be heavy rainfall during this period but no severe weather is expected at this time. Looking into the next weekend, the potential for things to recover are here for the weekend. Temperatures will even be warmer highs and drier conditions return. Highs are forecast to be in the 70s and 80s for the latter half of the week.

