Dawson family surprises breast cancer survivor with table

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A breast cancer survivor from Dawson got a special surprise from her family on Sunday.

Dora Brandful was diagnosed with cancer in 2022. After a year-long battle, she is finally cancer free.

Sheron Kendrick has made over 160 tables for first responders and veterans. He is now working on building tables to promote unity in the Dawson community. He built a table for his aunt as another way to bring his family together for prayer or barbecues.

“My auntie is a leader in our family. She’s a cornerstone. We celebrate giving flowers to people when they pass, by today we’re giving her flowers while she’s still here,” Kendrick said.

Family and friends joined to celebrate her being cancer free.

“As we made this journey together I realized how strong my wife was and when people pass by and see that we have a survivor,” Zeek Brandful, Dora’s husband, said.

Dora’s family surprised her with the table.

“It’s not just a picnic table. I think my family, my family is the one who really helped him through this all. I thank God for just bringing me through what I’ve been through,” Dora said.

Bobby Kendrick, pastor at Bought By Blood Ministry, says it’s fitting to present her with the table with it being Resurrection Day.

“It’s just icing on the cake. We’re so thankful for the Lord and the Lord and all that he’s made available to use this for,” Bobby said.

Sheron doesn’t just make tables, he also makes ramps and renovates patios. Some of them are on the same block that his aunt lives on.

“If we can improve the quality of life for one person in our community, then technically what we have done is improve the quality of life for everybody in the same community,” Sheron said.

If you think someone is in need of a table or ramp, reach out to Shernon at (229) 854-3415.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.