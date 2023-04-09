Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dawson family surprises breast cancer survivor with table

Dora Brandful had breast cancer for just over one year.
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A breast cancer survivor from Dawson got a special surprise from her family on Sunday.

Dora Brandful was diagnosed with cancer in 2022. After a year-long battle, she is finally cancer free.

Sheron Kendrick has made over 160 tables for first responders and veterans. He is now working on building tables to promote unity in the Dawson community. He built a table for his aunt as another way to bring his family together for prayer or barbecues.

“My auntie is a leader in our family. She’s a cornerstone. We celebrate giving flowers to people when they pass, by today we’re giving her flowers while she’s still here,” Kendrick said.

Family and friends joined to celebrate her being cancer free.

“As we made this journey together I realized how strong my wife was and when people pass by and see that we have a survivor,” Zeek Brandful, Dora’s husband, said.

Dora’s family surprised her with the table.

“It’s not just a picnic table. I think my family, my family is the one who really helped him through this all. I thank God for just bringing me through what I’ve been through,” Dora said.

Bobby Kendrick, pastor at Bought By Blood Ministry, says it’s fitting to present her with the table with it being Resurrection Day.

“It’s just icing on the cake. We’re so thankful for the Lord and the Lord and all that he’s made available to use this for,” Bobby said.

Sheron doesn’t just make tables, he also makes ramps and renovates patios. Some of them are on the same block that his aunt lives on.

“If we can improve the quality of life for one person in our community, then technically what we have done is improve the quality of life for everybody in the same community,” Sheron said.

If you think someone is in need of a table or ramp, reach out to Shernon at (229) 854-3415.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stardust 2 Skate Centers is located on Ledo Road.
Albany roller rink announces closure
The restaurant is inviting the community for one last weekend at Osteria.
Albany Italian restaurant to close
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Residents of Irwin County announce concern about solar farms.
Irwin Co. residents announce concern about solar panel farms
The sheriff's office said the suspect got into an unlocked patrol vehicle, crashed through the...
Seminole Co. deputy-involved shooting under investigation

Latest News

The fair has rides, slides, fair food, beer tasting and a mirror room.
Albany Metro Fair opens over the weekend
The suspect was apprehended without incident, according to police.
Victim injured, suspect arrested in Cordele shooting
WALB
Dawson family surprises breast cancer survivor with table
Easter is the time to celebrate that Jesus is risen. Today the message from Mount Zion Baptist...
Albany church spreads Easter message to community