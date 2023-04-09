Albany Metro Fair opens over the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Metro Fair kicked off at the Albany Civic Center on April 7 and will run through April 16.

Organizers say they want to have a fair in Albany in the spring, in addition to the existing one in the fall.

The fair opens at 5 p.m. on weekdays and 1 p.m. on weekends. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for kids ages 3 and under.

Although it was cloudy and cool on Sunday with temperatures staying in the 50s, fairgoers still made time to head over.

“It’s for the family to bring the kids out and have a good time,” Levi Calhoun, a security worker at the event, said.

Willie Kaylor lives in Albany. He welcomes the fair as an addition to Albany.

“We wanted to do something and it’s Easter. Get them all out of the house. I had a little free time so they want to come out here and check it out,” Kaylor said.

Andrew Stringfellow is the fair organizer. He said attendance was a bit low for Sunday, but hopes more people come as the weather improves later in the week.

“We want to kind of revive and bring the family back to a central location and make sure it’s an annual event. Growing it bigger and bigger every year. So bringing it to the Albany Civic Center gives a chance to serve those students who are in spring break and give something for them to do during the week that’s fun, exciting and safe,” Stringfellow said.

Stringfellow said says about 200 people came to the fair on Sunday, which is about half of the people who came on opening day.

The fair was canceled on Saturday. Stringfellow said hours can change if rain comes back this week.

