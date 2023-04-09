Albany church spreads Easter message to community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Easter Sunday is celebrated by Christians as the day Jesus Christ rose from the dead.

But no matter your faith or religion, there are life lessons for everyone in Easter services.

One of the major lessons of the morning service at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Albany was living in overflow. It’s about some things we all want — peace, hope and love.

“I hope people gain an understanding that the resurrection Sunday is not a one-day event, but it’s a lifestyle,” Daniel Simmons, pastor at the Mount Zion Baptist Church, said.

One common Easter message is not to expect perfection, but to learn from our mistakes.

“Gosh, I just won’t try to be perfect anymore. I’ll come as I am like I’ve always have,” Ranyelle Reid, an Albany Resident, said.

Zion Hill, an Albany State University student and Colorado resident, was a guest for today’s service. He emphasizes that now is the time to start working on self-improvement.

“As I’m talking to you, I should start applying things to my life right now. Even though I’m saved I still sin, I still make mistakes and that shouldn’t define who I am,” Hill said.

Pastors often say the best way to take control of your life is by letting go.

“In order to enjoy the relationship with God, you have to let go of some beliefs we’ve had about the church, about God and even about ourselves. And then let go of some ideas that other people, even society, has put in our minds about ourselves. We are not that person,” Simmons said.

Many people at the service said they will be applying what they learned moving forward.

