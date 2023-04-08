First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As a frontal system hangs around the Southeast US, showers remain in the forecast with a few isolated thunderstorms. Sunday approaches with chances for rain starting to dwindle. However, they will not be at zero. Sunday morning has cooler lows in the upper 40s to low 50s, but we will remain cloudy for most of the Easter holiday. Winds during this period will be breezy at 15 miles per hour for tonight. Wind gusts start to pick up as you move into Sunday at 25 miles per hour. Highs for the day will mainly sit in the 60s. Easter celebration will be ideal later in the day. The forecast becomes tranquil as high-pressure moves in Sunday night into Tuesday. We hold on to a slight rain chance during this period, so keep the umbrellas on standby in the car. High temperatures in the 70s are starting Tuesday. A warming trend will begin at this point as the 80s arrive into the next weekend. Our weather pattern changes in the middle of the week as high pressure remains stationed to our north and a low develops in the Gulf of Mexico. As this low-pressure system lifts northward, our chance for showers returns to the forecast. Thursday, the low-pressure system arrives driving the start of the rainfall. Friday has a better opportunity for instability for thunderstorms to develop. Late-week rainfall does not involve much severe weather for now, but heavy rain is likely once again. Temperatures will remain warm during this period in the 70s and 80s. We dry out as soon as Saturday.

