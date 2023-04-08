Federal subsidies to upgrade medical facilities in Middle and Southwest Georgia including the Albany region.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Congressman Sanford Bishop announced three federal awards to help expand healthcare services in the Blakely, Macon and Albany areas.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) provided the awards totaling $7.2 million. Primary Care of Southwest Georgia, Inc. will receive $3,719,263, First Choice Primary Care, Inc. will receive $3,050,601 and Albany Area Primary Health Care, Inc. will receive $500,000.

“Making sure that people have access to affordable healthcare close to home is one of my top priorities – especially for rural and underserved communities that are also often financially strained and cope with higher rates of chronic illnesses,” Congressman Bishop said. “Primary care is the first step towards maintaining good health, diagnosing illnesses, and connecting patients to specialists who can treat them.”

The federal awards were made possible by the Health Center Cluster Program and the Teaching Health Center Planning and Development (THCPD) Program.

The Health Center Cluster Program helps provide financial assistance to health centers to continue offering comprehensive services in underserved communities. The THCPD Program supports developing new accredited primary care residency programs in fields like family medicine, internal medicine and pediatrics to address the physician workforce shortages and challenges rural and underserved communities face.

“When people have healthcare closer to home, they are more likely to seek and stick to treatments which keep them healthy and are less costly in the long run,” Congressman Bishop said. “That has downstream effects on our communities with children being in a better position to learn, healthier adults in our workforce, and decreasing the likely burden on hospitals and programs like Medicaid and Medicare to treat otherwise preventable health problems.”

