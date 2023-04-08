Douglas-Coffee Co. to host inaugural Wing and Things Festival

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - The Douglass-Coffee County Chamber of Commerce has announced a set date for its first Wings and Things Festival.

The hot wings competition festival has been set for April 29 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Douglas Municipal Airport.

The festival benefits Coffee Cause for Paws and features wings from 15 Coffee County establishments. Plates are $20 each and include one wing from each entry.

The event will consist of antique airplanes on display and military vehicles, vendors, food trucks, and other historical figures as well.

The Chamber has invited pilots to fly in and show off their planes.

Purchase tickets at Moore Than Graphics, Story Wealth Management, and the Chamber of Commerce.

For more information contact the Chamber office at (912)-384-1873 or visit the Douglas-Coffee County Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.