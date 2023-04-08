ASU to present Tony Award-Winning Musical: ‘The Color Purple’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University’s (ASU) Department of Visual and Performing Arts will present the Tony Award-winning musical “The Color Purple” from April 14-16, in the Billy C. Black Auditorium on the ASU East Campus.

ASU Department of Visual and Performing Arts will perform, 'The Color Purple' musical. (Source: ASU)

The showtimes are set for April 14 and 15th at 7:30 p.m. and April 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the ASU website. For more information, call (229)-500-2219 or email Michael Montgomery at michael.montgomery@asurams.edu.

