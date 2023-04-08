Ask the Expert
ASU to present Tony Award-Winning Musical: ‘The Color Purple’

The event is to take place at the Billy C. Black Auditorium on the East Campus.
By Felicity Felder
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University’s (ASU) Department of Visual and Performing Arts will present the Tony Award-winning musical “The Color Purple” from April 14-16, in the Billy C. Black Auditorium on the ASU East Campus.

ASU Department of Visual and Performing Arts will perform, 'The Color Purple' musical.
The showtimes are set for April 14 and 15th at 7:30 p.m. and April 16 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the ASU website. For more information, call (229)-500-2219 or email Michael Montgomery at michael.montgomery@asurams.edu.

