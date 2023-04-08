Americus Hot Glass Craft Beer Festival brings breweries from all over

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Despite today’s rain, the 6th annual Americus Hot Glass Craft Beer Festival once again brought in breweries from all over, and as always, visitors get to enjoy the work of unique artists.

The festival features a technique called glassblowing. The glass is heated to 2,300 degrees Fahrenheit and then set to cool to drink craft beer.

“Coming back to this event where I get to work with a lot of different artists from a lot of different backgrounds. We’ve traveled here from the D.C. area, so coming to Americus to blow glass was really fun,” Philip Valencia, owner of Valencia Glass, said.

A unique aspect that makes this festival stand out from the rest, is the partnership with Mobile Glassblowing Studios right in their backyard.

“This is Georgia’s only, one of the few Georgia-only craft brewery festivals. Everyone here is from Georgia which is very unique and cool because we have a lot of great breweries. It’s really fun because Americus is one of the epicenters for glassblowing in the United States,” Corey Flegel, CEO of Pretoria Fields, said.

Valencia is a glassblowing artist himself and says having quality grades of glass and networking with others is what brought him to the festival.

“Coming back to this hometown for Mobile Glassblowing Studios brings a lot of business to Americus but also what’s coming out of Americus and going all over the country really makes careers possible for people all over,” Valencia said.

The festival brought 32 demo artists, seven furnaces and even some students from Georgia Southwestern State University, who were learning the industry, as well.

“It brings in people from all over the state of Georgia. We have great attendance, I don’t remember what the final number was today, but we are actually still selling tickets at the door. Even the rain isn’t keeping them away,” Jennifer English, Program Coordinator at Americus Main Street, said.

The city hopes to bring new artists to this event and encourage people to support both locally-owned breweries and glassblowers in order to put on the event next year.

