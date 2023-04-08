Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Albany roller rink announces closure

Stardust 2 Skate Centers is located on Ledo Road.
Stardust 2 Skate Centers is located on Ledo Road.(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A popular roller skating rink in Albany will be shut down next week.

Stardust 2 Skate Centers has been a go-to spot for family fun since 1981. Jason Watts said their last day will be April 16th. They will have normal operating hours until then.

People from Albany said they are sad to see the rink go.

“My five grandchildren go to the skating rink. It’s bad news, bad news for the children,” William Bennett said.

Bennett has lived in Albany all his life. It has always been his favorite spot since the rink opened. He said it’ll be sad not being able to see his future great-grandchildren enjoy it too.

One viewer shared, “Summer is coming and school will be out soon. What are kids going to do? The skating rink kept them occupied for a little while.”

Other viewers said the rink was great for birthday parties and great for when the weather is rainy, too cold, or too hot.

The nearest rink to Albany after Stardust closes will be in Moultrie. Albany’s All American Fun Park remains an option for kids. Gage Evans is an employee there and grew up in Albany. He said this generation of kids needs more options.

“It’s one of the main areas in Albany that we have to get in the arcade or things for the small kids... that’s the sad truth,” Evans said.

The business off Highway 82 attracts people traveling from other towns for them.

“Baseball is one of those things. We see a lot of the Lee County kids come over to get in the cages,” Evans said.

They also have laser tag, VR games, mini-golf, an arcade, and bumper cars. With the closure of Stardust 2, Bennett believes there’s a big economic opportunity for businesses revolving around kids.

“Definitely I think there’s a market for it I think there’s money to be made,” Bennett said.

Owner, Jason Watts said he will provide WALB with an update on the closure of Stardust 2 next week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The restaurant is inviting the community for one last weekend at Osteria.
Albany Italian restaurant to close
The sheriff's office said the suspect got into an unlocked patrol vehicle, crashed through the...
Seminole Co. deputy-involved shooting under investigation
There are at least 17 speed zone cameras across Albany.
Albany speed cameras have collected over $4M in citations. Here’s which cameras have issued the most citations.
Pictured is 'Mama Ruth.'
Albany considers street name commemoration honoring longtime educator
Jose Antonio Bonilla Alfaro, 34, is wanted on several charges, including aggravated assault,...
Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

Latest News

Glass Blowing is an industry that is popular in the Americus community. Today local breweries...
Americus Hot Glass Craft Beer Festival brings breweries from all over
Douglas-Coffee County to host its first Wings and Things festival.
Douglas-Coffee Co. to host inaugural Wing and Things Festival
The awards total $7.2 million in federal funds.
Federal subsidies to upgrade medical facilities in Middle and Southwest Georgia including the Albany region.
The event is to take place at the Billy C. Black Auditorium on the East Campus.
ASU to present Tony Award-Winning Musical: ‘The Color Purple’