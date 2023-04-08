Albany roller rink announces closure

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A popular roller skating rink in Albany will be shut down next week.

Stardust 2 Skate Centers has been a go-to spot for family fun since 1981. Jason Watts said their last day will be April 16th. They will have normal operating hours until then.

People from Albany said they are sad to see the rink go.

“My five grandchildren go to the skating rink. It’s bad news, bad news for the children,” William Bennett said.

Bennett has lived in Albany all his life. It has always been his favorite spot since the rink opened. He said it’ll be sad not being able to see his future great-grandchildren enjoy it too.

One viewer shared, “Summer is coming and school will be out soon. What are kids going to do? The skating rink kept them occupied for a little while.”

Other viewers said the rink was great for birthday parties and great for when the weather is rainy, too cold, or too hot.

The nearest rink to Albany after Stardust closes will be in Moultrie. Albany’s All American Fun Park remains an option for kids. Gage Evans is an employee there and grew up in Albany. He said this generation of kids needs more options.

“It’s one of the main areas in Albany that we have to get in the arcade or things for the small kids... that’s the sad truth,” Evans said.

The business off Highway 82 attracts people traveling from other towns for them.

“Baseball is one of those things. We see a lot of the Lee County kids come over to get in the cages,” Evans said.

They also have laser tag, VR games, mini-golf, an arcade, and bumper cars. With the closure of Stardust 2, Bennett believes there’s a big economic opportunity for businesses revolving around kids.

“Definitely I think there’s a market for it I think there’s money to be made,” Bennett said.

Owner, Jason Watts said he will provide WALB with an update on the closure of Stardust 2 next week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.