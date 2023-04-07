Ask the Expert
Seminole Co. officer-involved shooting under investigation

An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Seminole County, according to officials.
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Seminole County, according to officials.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Seminole County, according to officials.

Information is limited but officials said the person involved in the incident has been taken to the hospital.

Callers told WALB News 10 the shooting incident happened between 6-7 a.m. on Friday. WALB News 10 has not confirmed the exact time or the details of the shooting incident at this time.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the incident has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate.

WALB News 10 has reached out to learn more and has a reporter working to learn more. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

