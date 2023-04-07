Seminole Co. officer-involved shooting under investigation

DONALSONVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Seminole County, according to officials.

Information is limited but officials said the person involved in the incident has been taken to the hospital.

Callers told WALB News 10 the shooting incident happened between 6-7 a.m. on Friday. WALB News 10 has not confirmed the exact time or the details of the shooting incident at this time.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said the incident has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate.

WALB News 10 has reached out to learn more and has a reporter working to learn more. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.