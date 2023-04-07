Irwin Co. residents announce concern about solar panel farms

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - Irwin County residents have big concerns about solar panel farms county leaders are voting on the building. They’re concerned because they would be put up in residential areas throughout the county.

A Facebook group titled “Irwin County Citizens Against Solar Farms on Agriculture Land https://www.facebook.com/groups/3440850269461703/ has over 300 people there that claim solar farms would have a negative effect on the environment.

There is a sitemap that shows where they intend to place the solar panels. One location may be the backyard of some residential homes and around wetlands where wildlife lives. Several residents said they believe the solar farms will hinder their way of life.

“We live in the county because of what it is now not of what it has the potential to become,” residents said.

It’s unclear when the solar panel projects will begin.

Things like noise, property values decreasing, the rise in their electricity bills, and the future of farming and wildlife are other major concerns.

“The runoff from these fields goes in every pond around here. I’m worried about heavy metals leaking from these solar fields and going into the ponds, possibly one contaminating fish where we can’t eat them.” residents said.

Irwin County residents said Next Era Energy is one of the three companies pursuing solar panel projects in Irwin County. Residents claim the county government is not being transparent with them about this whole process.

This is a developing story.

