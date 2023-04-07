Editorial: Approach this Easter differently than you have before

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Who do you look up to and admire? I know as a kid, some sports figures tended to come to mind, and you could be sure they played for either the Braves or the Falcons, like Dale Murphy or Scott Case.

As I have gotten older, it is more someone I know personally that tends to stand firm in their faith. But no fault of their own, they still tend to disappoint me sometimes, and I know I have disappointed others, friends, and family, at some point in my life as well.

People are not meant to be items of worship.

Again, who do you admire, who is your hero?

Whether you believe in him or not, the story of Jesus never disappoints. He accepted everyone. He was always truthful and looked to elevate others in place of himself. He loved everyone he met and looked to leave them better off than before they met. You did not need to come to him with any special clothing on or accomplish a high-status level beforehand. Race, political posture, and social status meant nothing to him. He loved everyone. He was truthful and lived a life worth emulating. He basically sacrificed everything in order for us all to live a more enriched life. Even his life.

Better yet, nothing could keep him from doing his Father’s will. And that is all he wanted those he encountered or spoke with to do as well.

In the 10th chapter of the Book of John, verse 10, Jesus stated that He came so that we could have life, and have it more abundantly. Is there anyone you know that can make that promise, but actually deliver the results? I’m sure you would say, not even close.

I ask, just approach this Easter a bit differently than you have ever before. Again, whether you truly are a person of Christian faith or not, think about what we are really doing during this time. It’s remembering the life of someone that was true to his word. Jesus was brutally killed, then buried, but defeated death. Just as he said he would. Now, that’s someone to admire.

