Easter weekend not a washout

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Unseasonably warm 80s with isolated showers Friday afternoon. Rain chances rise through the evening and continue into the weekend.

Showers early Saturday become likely through the afternoon into early Sunday. Expect periods of moderate to heavy rain and cooler 50s and 60s on Saturday. Rain ends by sunrise Sunday. However, clouds linger with partial clearing through the afternoon. Peaks of sun and a cool northeast breeze with highs ranging from the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Thankfully not a weekend washout however there’s a marginal risk for isolated flash flooding with 1-2″+ expected.

Early week mostly dry with rain chances on the rise. It remains unseasonably cool as temperatures slowly warm. Through the week highs rise from the mid 60s to upper 70s while lows hold low-mid 50s. We’re keeping an eye on a projected area of low pressure developing in the Gulf and potentially slowly pushing north with more rain late week across the region.

