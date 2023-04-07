Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Cairo man leads 8 mile walk in honor of Good Friday

Good Friday is celebrated the Friday before Easter and one Cairo man walks every year to honor...
Good Friday is celebrated the Friday before Easter and one Cairo man walks every year to honor Jesus.(Source: MGN)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Good Friday is celebrated the Friday before Easter and one Cairo man walks every year to honor Jesus.

“As you might or might not know, I walk from Johnson’s Meat Market to the Cross (Family Worship Center) every year. Last year, I had my cousin who walked with me, This year, I want to ask that you join me on this walk. Yes, let’s walk for so many things, so why not Jesus,” Arnold Gonzales said.

The walk was done on Good Friday.
The walk was done on Good Friday. (Source: City of Cairo, Arnold Gonzales)

A number of Cairo residents joined the walk including the Cairo Police Department, the Grady County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and others. There was a total of 45 participants.

The walk lasted three hours.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are at least 17 speed zone cameras across Albany.
Albany speed cameras have collected over $4M in citations. Here’s which cameras have issued the most citations.
This is a picture of Eli in his cap and gown his senior year before he was in the wreck.
South Georgia teen receives a welcome home parade after near-fatal car crash
The sheriff's office said the suspect got into an unlocked patrol vehicle, crashed through the...
Seminole Co. deputy-involved shooting under investigation
Jose Antonio Bonilla Alfaro, 34, is wanted on several charges, including aggravated assault,...
Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
Pictured is 'Mama Ruth.'
Albany considers street name commemoration honoring longtime educator

Latest News

Dr. Daniel Martin has been able to perform 100 blood clot procedures faster than any other...
‘My motivation is just to do right for the patient:’ Phoebe surgeon performs 100 lifesaving procedures
WALB
‘My motivation is just to do right for the patient:’ Phoebe surgeon performs 100 lifesaving procedures
Former Ga. representative talks working to pass low doses of THC oil for medical use
WALB
Irwin Co. residents concerned about possible new solar farms