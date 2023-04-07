Cairo man leads 8 mile walk in honor of Good Friday
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Good Friday is celebrated the Friday before Easter and one Cairo man walks every year to honor Jesus.
“As you might or might not know, I walk from Johnson’s Meat Market to the Cross (Family Worship Center) every year. Last year, I had my cousin who walked with me, This year, I want to ask that you join me on this walk. Yes, let’s walk for so many things, so why not Jesus,” Arnold Gonzales said.
A number of Cairo residents joined the walk including the Cairo Police Department, the Grady County Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol and others. There was a total of 45 participants.
The walk lasted three hours.
