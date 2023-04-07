Albany Italian restaurant to close

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A very known restaurant is closing its doors.

Osteria Italian restaurant will be closing Saturday, April 8.

The restaurant took to Facebook to thank the community for their undeniable support over the last two years, as well as the previous support of 12 years when the restaurant was formerly Henry Campbell’s Steakhouse.

Stewbos, which owns Osteria, has many other restaurants, including Harvest Moon, The Catch and La Luna Taco Cantina, which will open soon.

The restaurant is inviting the community for one last weekend at Osteria.

