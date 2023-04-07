Ask the Expert
Albany Italian restaurant to close

The restaurant is inviting the community for one last weekend at Osteria.
(Source: Osteria Facebook page)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A very known restaurant is closing its doors.

Osteria Italian restaurant will be closing Saturday, April 8.

The restaurant took to Facebook to thank the community for their undeniable support over the last two years, as well as the previous support of 12 years when the restaurant was formerly Henry Campbell’s Steakhouse.

Stewbos, which owns Osteria, has many other restaurants, including Harvest Moon, The Catch and La Luna Taco Cantina, which will open soon.

The restaurant is inviting the community for one last weekend at Osteria.

