Albany fosters community engagement with ‘food truck frenzy’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Food trucks are a booming business, and the city of Albany is cashing in! This initiative aims to foster community engagement with small businesses.

“The community responded very positively. As a matter of fact, we got a report that all of the food truck vendors sold out,” Downtown Manager, Lequrica Gaskins, said. “Which is a great testament that this community is willing to support those small businesses and the entrepreneurship that’s being developed there.”

Vendors at the event said that designating the old Albany Herald parking lot on the corner of Washington Street and Pine Ave for food truck events was the right move.

Supporters at the event enjoyed the food truck frenzy and helped each truck sell out (WALB)

“I definitely think this is the right step that the city is taking in designating this location for food truck owners,” the Owner of Bee Smoothies, Amelia Jenkins, said. “It would definitely give us an opportunity to let the Albany citizens who what we offer. They’ll have a location where they can come and purchase from us. So I think that’s going to be a big win for us.”

Even though food truck owners face different struggles than restaurant owners, officials are working to change that.

“We have our attorney, he’s looking into it. And he’s going to bring up back with some solutions that we can work with,” Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones said.

The downtown development authority hopes this ‘lunch box’ food truck edition opens up participation downtown to people who might be working.

“The Food Truck Frenzy really is birthed from the downtown master plan which was just recently approved in November of 2022,” Gaskins said. “Food trucks and events with food trucks are becoming very common in downtown. And of course downtown Albany is certainly staying abreast with the trends.”

Gaskins said that while this is just the start, they are looking at making food trucks more of a staple in the Albany community.

