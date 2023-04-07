Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

From the 80s to the 60s: Temperatures take a tumble for Easter

Video from WALB
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Storms will be developing this afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will still get into the mid and upper 80s. Some cooling showers will limit highs by a few degrees. Best chance for rain is between 3 and 7p.m. Chances will stay elevated overnight as a front passes. It will be cloudy to start off your Saturday with temperatures near 60 degrees. It will be soggy and rainy with some dry periods. The morning looks to be the driest time of day. Temperatures won’t warm far past the mid 60s tomorrow for most. Our northern areas will only get into the upper 50s. Some of our southern areas will reach the low 70s. It will be either cloudy or raining.

Winds pick up into Sunday. A low near 50, but feeling colder. Temperatures won’t crack 60 degrees for most on Sunday. Winds will make it feel cooler. Sunday afternoon will be drier than Saturday. Monday will be dry, mild and windy.

The record lowest high temperature for Sunday (4/9) is 58 degrees in Albany. I set the high to 59 degrees.

It’s still not clear whether the sun will come out on Monday. If it doesn’t, it’ll be another cool day in the low 60s. If the sun does peek out, we could get to 70.

Rain chances don’t end on Sunday. They come back on Thursday as a broad low pressure system forms out in the Gulf. We’ll be on the “warm side” of it. This means temperatures won’t cool as much as they will this weekend. 70s for highs and 60s for lows instead of the 60s and 40s.

The rainy period looks to end in about 10 days. After that, a drier pattern will take hold.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There are at least 17 speed zone cameras across Albany.
Albany speed cameras have collected over $4M in citations. Here’s which cameras have issued the most citations.
This is a picture of Eli in his cap and gown his senior year before he was in the wreck.
South Georgia teen receives a welcome home parade after near-fatal car crash
He is wanted for questioning in an aggravated assault case, according to Albany police.
Man wanted for questioning in Albany assault case
Teacher Appreciation Weekend is set for April 14-16.
Wild Adventures offering teachers a token of appreciation
Jose Antonio Bonilla Alfaro, 34, is wanted on several charges, including aggravated assault,...
Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man

Latest News

WALB First Alert Weather
Rain likely Easter weekend
Rain on the way
First Alert Weather 6pm Thursday April 6
WALB First Alert Weather
Easter weekend wetter and cooler
Easter weekend cool and wet
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday April 5