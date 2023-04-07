From the 80s to the 60s: Temperatures take a tumble for Easter

Storms will be developing this afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will still get into the mid and upper 80s. Some cooling showers will limit highs by a few degrees. Best chance for rain is between 3 and 7p.m. Chances will stay elevated overnight as a front passes. It will be cloudy to start off your Saturday with temperatures near 60 degrees. It will be soggy and rainy with some dry periods. The morning looks to be the driest time of day. Temperatures won’t warm far past the mid 60s tomorrow for most. Our northern areas will only get into the upper 50s. Some of our southern areas will reach the low 70s. It will be either cloudy or raining.

Winds pick up into Sunday. A low near 50, but feeling colder. Temperatures won’t crack 60 degrees for most on Sunday. Winds will make it feel cooler. Sunday afternoon will be drier than Saturday. Monday will be dry, mild and windy.

The record lowest high temperature for Sunday (4/9) is 58 degrees in Albany. I set the high to 59 degrees.

It’s still not clear whether the sun will come out on Monday. If it doesn’t, it’ll be another cool day in the low 60s. If the sun does peek out, we could get to 70.

Rain chances don’t end on Sunday. They come back on Thursday as a broad low pressure system forms out in the Gulf. We’ll be on the “warm side” of it. This means temperatures won’t cool as much as they will this weekend. 70s for highs and 60s for lows instead of the 60s and 40s.

The rainy period looks to end in about 10 days. After that, a drier pattern will take hold.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.