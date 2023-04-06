Ask the Expert
Wild Adventures offering teachers a token of appreciation

Teacher Appreciation Weekend is set for April 14-16.
Teacher Appreciation Weekend is set for April 14-16.(Wild Adventures)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures Theme Park will be celebrating its teacher appreciation weekend from April 14-16.

The park is offering free admission to teachers and school support staff.

The following explains who is accessible to Teacher Appreciation Weekend at the park:

  • Public and private school teachers can receive free single-day admission with a valid school ID or employment license
  • Homeschool teachers can receive by presenting a copy of the Declaration of Intent letter filed with their state of residence
  • Daycare staff can take advantage of this offer as well when they present proof of employment

Wild Adventures will give teachers the opportunity to save $25 per ticket during the months of April and May if they sign up to visit.

Free lunch and buffets for field trips throughout the week will be extended through the month of May, along with free standard-aligned lesson plans, free bus parking, and one free admission for every 15 admissions purchased.

“We’re excited to give teachers and school support staff the chance to take a break and enjoy a day of fun and adventure. This is our way of saying thank you for everything they do to shape the lives of our children and the future of our communities,” Elk Schultz, Wild Adventures marketing manager, said.

For more information about Teacher Appreciation Weekend or education day field trips and more, click here.

