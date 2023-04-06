Valdosta to host inaugural ‘Bluesberry Festival’

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Valdosta has plans to invite the community to a two-day, inaugural festival event.

The Valdosta Bluesberry Festival is set for April 14-15 at Unity Park.

Many events include musical acts, “Blueberry Olympics,” “Blueberry Bake-Off,” vendors offering blueberry-themed products, as well as activities for kids.

