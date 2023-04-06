Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Valdosta to host inaugural ‘Bluesberry Festival’

Valdosta to host first-ever "Bluesberry Festival."
Valdosta to host first-ever "Bluesberry Festival."(Source: Jordan McCrary)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Valdosta has plans to invite the community to a two-day, inaugural festival event.

The Valdosta Bluesberry Festival is set for April 14-15 at Unity Park.

Many events include musical acts, “Blueberry Olympics,” “Blueberry Bake-Off,” vendors offering blueberry-themed products, as well as activities for kids.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a picture of Eli in his cap and gown his senior year before he was in the wreck.
South Georgia teen receives a welcome home parade after near-fatal car crash
The shooting incidents happened in the 1900 block of Buck Lane.
2 Albany apartments shot up, investigation underway
There are at least 17 speed zone cameras across Albany.
Albany speed cameras have collected over $4M in citations. Here’s which cameras have issued the most citations.
The shooting happened at a well-known Albany nightclub.
Report: Man injured during shooting outside of Albany nightclub
The sentencing ties back to a 2021 case where officials intercepted meth packages at...
Fitzgerald man sentenced for meth-soaked packages at Atlanta airport

Latest News

Jose Antonio Bonilla Alfaro, 34, is wanted on several charges, including aggravated assault,...
Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
WALB
Terrell County hires new recreation director
There are at least 17 speed zone cameras across Albany.
Albany speed cameras have collected over $4M in citations. Here’s which cameras have issued the most citations.
Teacher Appreciation Weekend is set for April 14-16.
Wild Adventures offering teachers a token of appreciation