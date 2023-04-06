Ask the Expert
Troopers rescue bunny along Minnesota highway

Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found this bunny along Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato Monday.(Minnesota State Patrol)
By Mitch Keegan and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC/Gray News) - A pair of Minnesota state troopers found an unusual suspect on the side of a highway in Minnesota.

Troopers Andy Kutz and Chelsea Yeager found a bunny along U.S. Highway 169 about two miles north of Mankato on Monday.

The troopers took the bunny to the Blue Earth-Nicollet County Humane Society where he was taken care of overnight Monday. He was then taken to a nearby bunny rescue.

The bunny has since earned the nickname Mr. Trooper.

Mr. Trooper is believed to have been a pet rabbit that was dropped off along the highway.

If the owners aren’t found, the animal rescue will work on finding Mr. Trooper a good home.

Copyright 2023 KEYC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

